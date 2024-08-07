Firefox 130 looks to be another small summer update that promises to enable overscroll animations on Linux as the default behavior for scrollable areas and to improve the built-in translation feature by translating selected text portions to different languages after a full-page translation.

KDE Plasma 6.1.4 is here three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.1.3 and improves the smoothness of resizing Plasma widgets, updates textual-list-style group pop-up of Plasma’s Task Manager to scale properly, and refines how KRunner matches text to System Settings pages to be less aggressive about showing them to users for searches with a very weak match.