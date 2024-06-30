Programming Leftovers
Perl ☛ What's New in Perl v5.40?
This article was originally published at The Weekly Challenge.
Perl, the most versatile and powerful programming language, continues to evolve. With the addition of Corinna to core
Perl, I look forward to every release for new features. On
9th June 2024, we had the latest public release of
Perl v5.40.
Dan McKinley ☛ Dan McKinley :: Choose Boring Technology
Probably the single best thing to happen to me in my career was having had Kellan placed in charge of me. I stuck around long enough to see Kellan’s technical decisionmaking start to bear fruit. I learned a great deal from this, but I also learned a great deal as a result of this. I would not have been free to become the engineer that wrote Data Driven Products Now! if Kellan had not been there to so thoroughly stick the landing on technology choices.
In the year since leaving Etsy, I’ve resurrected my ability to care about technology. And my thoughts have crystallized to the point where I can write them down coherently. What follows is a distillation of the Kellan gestalt, which will hopefully serve to horrify him only slightly.
Mat Duggan ☛ A Eulogy for DevOps
The cause of its death was a critical misunderstanding over what was causing software to be hard to write. The belief was by removing barriers to deployment, more software would get deployed and things would be easier and better. Effectively that the issue was that developers and operations teams were being held back by ridiculous process and coordination. In reality these "soft problems" of communication and coordination are much more difficult to solve than the technical problems around pushing more code out into the world more often.
Uwe Friedrichsen ☛ Projects considered harmful - Part 1
Why do I consider projects harmful?
Okay, let me be a bit more precise: I consider the practice of developing software as projects harmful. I talk about the software development projects that are still the norm in enterprise software development. Therefore, let me rephrase the question:
Why do I consider software development projects harmful?
I consider them harmful for a number of reasons. The most important ones are: [...]
Graphics Stack
Tomeu Vizoso: Etnaviv NPU update 19: Ideas On Board sponsors support for the NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoC
Last week I started work on adding support to the Etnaviv driver for the NPU inside the NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoC (VeriSilicon's VIPNano-SI+).
This work is sponsored by the open source consultancy Ideas On Boards, and will include the same level of support as for the Amlogic A311D SoC, which means full acceleration for the SSDLite MobileDet object detection model.
Education
Rlang ☛ Big Update to Big Book of R (new look, new chapter, new books)
Firstly, you’ll see that the site has been updated from bookdown to Quarto. Not only does it give us a nice visual update, the search function seems to work a lot better, and I think splitting the navigation into chapters on the left-hand side and content on the right makes this type of content easier to navigate.
Because the site is programmatically generated, I knew that porting it over wouldn’t necessarily be a simple matter, so I reached out Fathom Data (a Data Science consultancy with whom I’ve worked for many years) and they jumped at the opportunity to help out the R community. I want to give the biggest thanks to Fathom Data for porting the book over, debugging and even doing the update to the cover image. A special thanks to Bianca, Kalonji and Leani who worked on this project. They did so with minimal input from side and given my busy schedule, made sure basically everything happened asynchronously, making great use of detailed notes and screen recordings to keep me updated and get my input.
