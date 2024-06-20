Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Want a baby Macintosh Quadra 700? You can build one using Raspberry Pi
Using a 3D printed case, a Raspberry Pi 4B, and a few electronics parts, you too can build your own baby Macintosh Quadra 700.
-
Arduino ☛ This smart spice box makes cooking a breeze
Many people shy away from cooking because they’re overwhelmed by all of the different steps and ingredients. Recipes are useful, but they aren’t very intuitive to those who are more comfortable with visual thinking. To help these people enjoy the cooking experience, Purdue University students Riddhi Gupta and Aarav Garg created a smart spice box.
-
Hackaday ☛ A Simple Laser Harp MIDI Instrument
Craig Lindley is a technical author and a prolific maker of things. This simple project was his first attempt to create a laser harp MIDI device. While on vacation, Craig saw a laser harp with only three strings and decided to improve upon it by expanding it to ten strings. The principle of operation is straightforward: ten cheap diode laser modules aim a beam towards an LDR, which changes resistance if the light level changes when the beam is interrupted.
-
CNX Software ☛ $3.40 WeAct STM32WB55 board offers Bluetooth LE 5.4 and 802.15.4 (Thread/Zigbee/Matter) connectivity
WeAct STM32WB55 is an inexpensive development board based on STMicro STM32WB55 Arm Cortex-M4 wireless SoC with Bluetooth LE 5.4 and an 802.15.4 radio for Zigbee, Thread, and Matter connectivity that sells for just $3.40 shipped. STMicro STM32WB55 wireless microcontroller was introduced in 2019, and we have covered a few development boards such as the official P-Nucleo-WB55 development pack, the STM32WB-Feather board, and the MRK-SharkyPro following the Arduino MRK form factor.
-
CNX Software ☛ 8devices Carambola 3 WiFi IoT module supports upstream OpenWrt, industrial temperature range
8devices Carambola 3 is a compact System On Module (SoM) built around the Qualcomm QCA4531 WiFi 4 chipset. The module comes in two variants – the Carambola3 for commercial applications (0 to +65°C) and the Carambola3-I for industrial environments (-40 to +85°C).