9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 16th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 17, 2024



This week we got a new Firefox release with some small changes, a new openSUSE Leap release with updated components, a new Proton release with support for more Windows games, a new IPFire release with experimental support for the Btrfs file system, and a new postmarketOS release with support for more devices.

On top of that, AlmaLinuxOS got Raspberry Pi 5 support, Firefox 128 entered public beta testing, Ubuntu’s App Center received support for installing externally downloaded DEB packages, and the Cinnamon 6.2 desktop is coming soon to a distro near you. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 16th, 2024.

