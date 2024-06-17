Canonical/Ubuntu: "Fun Facts", Advanced Window Snapping, and Enhanced uCareSystem 24.06.0
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Fun Facts About Ubuntu GNU/Linux Operating System
Ubuntu GNU/Linux is one of the most popular and user-friendly distributions of the GNU/Linux operating system. It’s known for its ease of use, community support, and versatility. Here are some fun facts about Ubuntu that might surprise you and deepen your appreciation for this powerful OS.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Tiling Shell Brings Advanced Window Snapping to Ubuntu
If you’re looking for a more powerful and configurable window tiling experience on Ubuntu, look no further than Tiling Shell, a new GNOME Shell extension which super-charges window snapping with a host of interactive features. Ubuntu improved its own window tiling capabilities last year by making the Tiling Assistant GNOME Shell extension part of the default desktop install. Out-of-the-box, the distro supports quarter-tiling, horizontal half-tiling, and has tiling prompt to quickly snap other open apps.
Salih Emin: Enhanced uCareSystem 24.06.0: Desktop Terminal Upgrade and Acknowledgments for Supporters
The previous release of uCareSystem, version 24.05.0, introduced enhanced maintenance and cleanup capabilities for flatpak packages.