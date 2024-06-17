Open Hardware: ESP32, Fedora on RISC-V, and More
Tom's Hardware ☛ Sunfounder Pironman 5 Review: Some Avenging Assembly required
Looking like a gaming PC has been hit with a shrink-ray, this RGB adorned case for the Raspberry Pi 5 will keep your flagship cool under a heavy load.
CNX Software ☛ Autosport Labs ESP32-CAN-X2 board combines two CAN bus transceivers with automotive-grade power supply
Autosport Labs, a company that makes products for motorsport acquisition and real-time telemetry, has launched the ESP32-CAN-X2 board with an ESP32-S3 microcontroller, two CAN bus interfaces, and an automotive-grade power supply with a 6V to 20V DC input range. ESP32 boards with CAN Bus have been around for years starting with the Olimex ESP32-EVB Board which we covered in 2017, and followed by boards such as the CAN32 board, CanLite ESP32, or RejsaCAN-ESP32-S3.
Richard W.M. Jones: Fedora on RISC-V | Devconf.cz talk
David Abdurachmanov and myself did a talk about Fedora on RISC-V. Check it out below.
Jon Chiappetta: The Mode 65R2 MK + Mods == The Holy Grail For Me?
So as I’ve gotten deeper and deeper into the keebort hobby, I’ve been able to build and modify and tune a few different designs and layouts (except for the Kohaku which has the nice gasket-cushioned leaf-spring two-piece mounting system but I cannot afford that GB). My favorite layout seems to be the 65 as it offers the dedicated arrow keys and basic navigation keys which I need for light coding tasks (second fav is the compact 75 layout like the Mode Sonnet offers).
Hackaday ☛ New Part Day: A Hackable Smart Ring
We’ve seen prolific firmware hacker [Aaron Christophel] tackle smart devices of all sorts, and he never fails to deliver. This time, he’s exploring a device that seems like it could have come from the pages of a Cyberpunk RPG manual — a shiny chrome Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) smart ring that’s packed with sensors, is reasonably hacker friendly, and is currently selling for as little as $20.