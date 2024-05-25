Switch from Windows 11 to Linux this Memorial Day with Ultramarine 40
Quoting: Switch from Windows 11 to Linux this Memorial Day with Ultramarine 40 —
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many people might be considering a fresh start with their tech. For those looking to switch to Linux, Ultramarine 40 (available here) offers a compelling option. With its new features and improvements, this release could be the perfect way to dive into the world of Linux during the long weekend.
Ultramarine 40 introduces a new codename scheme, aiming to bring a fresh and engaging approach to its releases. The core team will rotate the responsibility of choosing codenames. This release, named after "Lost Umbrella" by inabakumori, marks the first under this new system.
The release of Ultramarine 40 was delayed due to installer and build issues. To avoid further inconvenience, the development team allowed existing users to upgrade early. If you haven't upgraded yet, you can now install Ultramarine 40.
Linuxiac:
-
Ultramarine Linux 40: Fedora in the Heart, Budgie on the Face
Half a year after its previous 39 release, Ultramarine Linux 40 “Lost Umbrella” is here, shifting to a new codename scheme and bringing many changes. But wait, you haven’t heard of it? Let’s introduce it with a few words.
It is a Fedora-based Linux distro aimed at desktop users, crafted to provide a pleasant desktop experience right out of the box and betting for its Ultramarine Flagship edition on the Budgie desktop.
What sets it apart from the Fedora or the Fedora Budgie Spin? In short, it features some extra package repositories enabled by default, such as RPM Fusion, Terra, and multimedia codecs. So, unlike the vanilla Fedora experience, you get some extra components preinstalled and ready to use.