posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 25, 2024,

updated May 25, 2024



Quoting: Switch from Windows 11 to Linux this Memorial Day with Ultramarine 40 —

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many people might be considering a fresh start with their tech. For those looking to switch to Linux, Ultramarine 40 (available here) offers a compelling option. With its new features and improvements, this release could be the perfect way to dive into the world of Linux during the long weekend.

Ultramarine 40 introduces a new codename scheme, aiming to bring a fresh and engaging approach to its releases. The core team will rotate the responsibility of choosing codenames. This release, named after "Lost Umbrella" by inabakumori, marks the first under this new system.

The release of Ultramarine 40 was delayed due to installer and build issues. To avoid further inconvenience, the development team allowed existing users to upgrade early. If you haven't upgraded yet, you can now install Ultramarine 40.