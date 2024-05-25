Best Free and Open Source Software
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple's Products
Mac OS X is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.
In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.
This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives to products offered by Apple.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple QuickTime Player
QuickTime Player is a multimedia player which handles a wide range of picture, video, audio, and panoramic image formats.
QuickTime Player is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
As QuickTime Player plays video and audio files, makes simple movie edits, and records your screen, we include a variety of software here.
5 Best Free and Open Source Linux MAC/RBAC Tools
A properly-administered RBAC system enables administrators and end-users to carry out a range of authorised operations, yet at the same time retaining flexibility. It offers a powerful mechanism to reduce the cost, complexity, and risk of assigning the wrong permissions to users. System administrators can also control access at a level of abstraction that is natural to the way that enterprises typically conduct business, and make a significant difference in the simplification of the development and maintenance of provisioning processes.
To provide an insight into the open source software that is available, we have compiled a list of 5 capable MAC/RBAC tools. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants a multi-layered detection, prevention, and containment model.
rlaunch - modern application launcher
rlaunch is a fast, lightweight and modern application launcher for X11.
This is free and open source software.
Features include:
Fuzzy search. Option to show the bar at the bottom of the screen. Configurable colors, fonts, height of the bar. Set the terminal to use when launching applications.