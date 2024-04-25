posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 25, 2024



Quoting: Nginx 1.26 Released with Experimental HTTP/3 Support —

Nginx now includes experimental support for HTTP/3, the next iteration of the HTTP protocol, known for its efficiency in handling connections more reliably and faster than its predecessors.

This update is particularly crucial as it addresses several bugs in the earlier implementations and adds new security measures to prevent issues like segmentation faults during specially crafted QUIC sessions.