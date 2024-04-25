posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 25, 2024



Quoting: Clapper Video Player for Linux Gets First Update in 2 Years - OMG! Ubuntu —

I first wrote about Clapper back in 2021 having been seduced over by its slick user interface (a superficial reason to like a media player, I know), its use of GStreamer, and a small but focused feature set that wasn’t trying to distract me with features I’d never need.

Subsequent updates to the app refined and expanded those selling points further and player remained my preferred video player, despite the lack of any major update since 2022.

Well, now the app is back — and the changelog suggests it was worth waiting for.