Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-S3 PowerFeather board supports up to 18V DC for solar panel input
The ESP32-S3 PowerFeather board is an Adafruit Feather-shaped ESP32-S3 WiFi and BLE IoT board that can be powered by a Li-Ion or LiPo battery and supports up to 18V DC input for direct connection to a solar panel. The developer told CNX Software that the main differentiating factor from other ESP32-S3 development boards was “its extensive power management and monitoring features” with a wide DC input range, supply and battery monitoring, and battery protection features.
CNX Software ☛ Infineon PSOC Edge E81, E83, E84 Cortex-M55/M33 MCUs target Machine Learning-enhanced IoT, consumer and industrial applications
Infineon PSOC Edge E81, E83, and E84 MCU series are dual-core Cortex-M55/M33 microcontrollers with optional Arm Ethos U55 microNPU and 2.5D GPU designed for IoT, consumer, and industrial applications that could benefit from machine learning acceleration. This is a follow-up to the utterly useless announcement by Infineon about PSoC Edge Cortex-M55/M33 microcontrollers in December 2023 with the new announcement introducing actual parts that people may use in their design.
Hackaday ☛ MXM: Powerful, Misused, Hackable
Today, we’ll look into yet another standard in the embedded space: MXM. It stands for “Mobile PCI Express Module”, and is basically intended as a GPU interface for laptops with PCIe, but there’s way more to it – it can work for any high-power high-throughput PCIe device, with a fair few DisplayPort links if you need them!
Remise 3 Medienservice Agentur GmbH ☛ Raspberry Pi Synthesizers - How the Pi is transforming synths - gearnews.com
Digital synthesizers are essentially computers in specialized housings. Rather than a keyboard with letters and numbers, their keyboards trigger notes. Custom-designed DSP (digital signal processing) systems can be expensive so some manufacturers are turning to ready-made computing systems to run their synths. One that’s been gaining in popularity in recent years is Raspberry Pi. The low-cost mini computer is now in instruments by Korg, Erica Synths and many more.
Is this cheating? Do any of your synths have Pi inside? Let’s find out.
Olimex ☛ Installing Linux on the external Flash modules for STMP157-BASE-SOM-EVB
The latest OLIMAGE Linux distribution supports these two modules, so this is how you can install linux on the Flash-e modules: [...]
Arduino ☛ This DIY pet door helps keep a dog out of the cat's litter box
That magnetic field comes from a permanent magnet dangling from Riley’s collar. An Arduino UNO Rev3 board detects that magnet using several Reed switches arranged along the bottom edge of the door frame. When the magnet causes the Reed switches to close, the Arduino knows that Riley is trying to get to the cat poop. In then closes two cardboard doors using small hobby servo motors.
Thomas Rinsma ☛ kb1: a fully DIY mechanical keyboard
Recently I’ve been learning more about electronics and PCB design, something I had no experience with up until recently. I wanted to challenge myself so I picked a relatively hard goal. This keyboard is the result of that. I call it kb1.