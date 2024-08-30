Security Perils and Windows TCO
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ AIxCC Semifinals at DEF CON Showcase AI’s Potential in Securing Critical OSS Projects
Competitors’ Cyber Reasoning Systems proved up to the AIxCC Challenge at DEF CON 32 this month, with seven teams advancing to the finals of the two-year competition aimed at finding and fixing vulnerabilities in critical software projects.
-
Security Week ☛ 950,000 Impacted by Young Consulting Data Breach
The personal information of over 950,000 people was compromised in a BlackSuit ransomware attack on Young Consulting.
-
Security Week ☛ WPS Office Zero-Day Exploited by South Korea-Linked Cyberspies [Ed: Proprietary junk]
A WPS Office zero-day vulnerability tracked as CVE-2024-7262 was exploited by South Korean hacker group APT-C-60.
-
Federal News Network ☛ How federal guidance can put cybersecurity back on the rails
Michael Ferguson, the global director for security transformation at Netskope, says CISA and Transportation can do more to protect this critical infrastructure.
-
Windows TCO
-
Dedoimedo ☛ Windows settings is pointless, long live Control Panel
Nerds unite! I present thee with an important article discussing recent Abusive Monopolist Microsoft announcement about deprecation of Control Panel, including rewording of the statement to migration following public outcry, fundamental reasons why touch-like interfaces when used on the desktop have inferior looks, functionality and efficiency, outstanding, decade-long problems in Settings - lack of parity with Control Panel, complicated and unnecessary workflows, bad ergonomics and usability, historical context regarding touch-like interfaces and smartphones, philosophical question regarding software development, implications for the future of the desktop, and more. Enjoy.
-
Security Week ☛ How Lessons Learned From the 2016 Campaign Led US Officials to Be More Open About Iran Hack [Ed: Microsoft distracting from its holes by pointing to a country]
The lessons learned from the 2016 election hacking made US officials more open about the recent Iranian hack targeting presidential campaigns.
-
Xbox Update: A Source of Confusion and Concern
Microsoft’s recent announcements and actions have left many Xbox fans feeling uncertain about the future of the gaming console brand.
-