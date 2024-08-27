Drive-by FUD from Microsoft-Friendly Sites That Attribute to Linux Something That's Unexplained/Unattributed (and Dub It “sedexp”)

With the ability to deploy a remote shell allowing remote access to infected devices and memory modification, sedexp has been used by threat actors to facilitate the obfuscation of modified Apache configuration files, web shells, and the udev rule — which was noted by SUSE Linux to enable device node naming, node-pointing link inclusion, and specified program execution — a report from Aon's Stroz Friedberg incident response services team showed. "The malware was used to hide credit card scraping code on a web server, indicating a focus on financial gain. The discovery of sedexp demonstrates the evolving sophistication of financially motivated threat actors beyond ransomware," said researchers.