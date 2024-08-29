Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Pi, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ T-Display-S3-AMOLED-1.43 – A 1.43-inch round AMOLED touchscreen display with an ESP32-S3 wireless MCU
We’ve already seen a few ESP32-S3 boards with an AMOLED display and plenty with round displays such as SB Components’ Dual Roundy, LILYGO T-RGB ESP32-S3, MaTouch ESP32-S3 Rotary IPS display among others, but I had yet to see an ESP32-S3 board with a round AMOLED display. That’s just what the LILYGO T-Display-S3-AMOLED-1.43 has to offer. The ESP32-S3 board features a 1.43-inch round AMOLED with 466×466 resolution and a capacitive touchscreen, a microSD card slot for storage, an RTC with backup battery, two 14-pin headers and a Qwiic UART connector for expansion, a USB-C port for power/charging and programming, and a 2-pin connector for a LiPo battery.
-
The DIY Life ☛ Personal Cloud Server Using A Pi 5 – Made With The Omtech Polar
The cost of cloud services might not be that significant for one month, but the recurring costs quickly stack up. In a couple of years you can easily be out of pocket over a thousand dollars.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ QBiP-N97A: 3.5” SubCompact Embedded Motherboard with Intel Processor N97, DDR5 Memory, and SATA 6Gb/s Support
ICP Deutschland recently showcased the QBiP-N97A, a 3.5″ SubCompact Embedded Motherboard designed for various industrial applications, including automation systems and point-of-sale terminals. This motherboard features DDR5 memory support, dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, and SATA 6Gb/s support for storage.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ MS-C918S: A Compact, Fanless PC Featuring Intel’s Alder Lake-N N100 Processor
MSI recently introduced the MS-C918S, a palm-sized Box PC that integrates the Intel Alder Lake-N N100 processor, offering an ultra low-power, fanless solution for various computing needs. This device is notable for its compact size and is particularly aimed at applications such as kiosks, digital signage, and other environments where space is limited.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Qualcomm RB3 Gen 2 Lite Vision Kit: Tailored for Enhanced AI Processing and Computer Vision
The newly launched Qualcomm RB3 Gen 2 Lite Vision Kit, powered by the Qualcomm QCS5430 processor, is engineered for high-performance computing. It supports a diverse array of IoT applications, from robotics and industrial handhelds to retail solutions, cameras, and drones.