Do you want to install Mozilla Firefox as a DEB package on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and above, not as a snap app?

In this guide I show you how to do exactly that, using the official Mozilla APT repo.

Firefox has Ubuntu’s default browser since 2004, and for most of that time it was provided as a traditional DEB package. In late 2021 the Firefox snap became default, with Canonical stating Mozilla had request the change to allow them to get updates out, faster.