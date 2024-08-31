today's howtos
10 Simple Steps to Clean Your Ubuntu System
Keeping your Ubuntu system clean and efficient is crucial for maintaining optimal performance and prolonging its lifespan. Over time, clutter such as unnecessary files, outdated packages, and residual configurations can accumulate, potentially slowing down your system and causing issues.
[Updated] How to Install Firefox as DEB on Ubuntu (Not Snap)
Do you want to install Mozilla Firefox as a DEB package on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and above, not as a snap app?
In this guide I show you how to do exactly that, using the official Mozilla APT repo.
Firefox has Ubuntu’s default browser since 2004, and for most of that time it was provided as a traditional DEB package. In late 2021 the Firefox snap became default, with Canonical stating Mozilla had request the change to allow them to get updates out, faster.
How to Wirelessly Transfer Files Between Windows, macOS, Linux, and Mobile
Ever wish you could AirDrop between Android and Windows, or Linux and iPhone? Good news! With one free and open-source app, you can send files wirelessly between devices over Wi-Fi.