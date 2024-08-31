posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 31, 2024



Quoting: www.ipfire.org - IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 188 is available for testing —

We have another HUGE IPFire release available for you. It comes with a large number of important changes for every user out there: a record number of package updates, a refreshed kernel, performance improvements for the Quality of Service, better handling for DHCP leases, an improved build system as well as a new version of OpenSSL and fixes for Intel's latest CPU vulnerabilities.

Please hit the donate button extra hard this time so that we can keep bringing you these kinds of releases with all those exciting changes.