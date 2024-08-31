Events: KDE and Debian

DebConf24 was held in Busan, South Korea, from July 28th to August 4th 2024 and preceded by DebCamp from July 21st to July 27th. This was my second IRL DebConf (DC) and fourth one in total. I started in Debian with a DebConf, so its always an occassion when one happens.

This year again, I worked in fundraising team, working to raise funds from International sponsors. We did manage to raise good enough funding, albeit less than budgeted. Though, the local Korean team was able to connect and gather many Governmental sponsors, which was quite surprising for me.

I wasn’t seriously considering attending DebConf until I discussed this with Nilesh. More or less his efforts helped push me through the whole process. Thanks Nilesh for this. In March, I got my passport and started preparing documents for South Korean visa. It did require quite a lot of paper work but seeing South Koreas’s fresh passport visa rejection rate, I had doubts about visa acceptance. The visa finally got approved, which could be attributed to great documentation and help from DebConf visa team. This was also my first trip outside India, and this being to DebConf made many thing easy. Most stuff were documentated on DebConf website and wiki. Asking some query got immediate responses from someone in the DebConf channels.