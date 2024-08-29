GNU Screen 5.0 Terminal Multiplexer Brings New Commands, Revamped Authentication

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 29, 2024



GNU Screen 5.0 is here more than a year after the last release in the 4.x series and more than two years after version 4.9, introducing a revamped authentication mechanism, escape %T to show the current TTY for a window, escape %O to show the number of currently opened windows, and support for wcwdith() instead of UTF-8 hard-coded tables.

New commands have been added in this major release, including auth [on|off] for providing password protection, status [top|up|down|bottom] [left|right] for moving status messages to any corner of the screen (default is in the bottom-left corner), truecolor [on|off] for enabling true color (24bit) support, and multiinput for supporting input to multiple windows at the same time.

