Games: Elder Scrolls Online, EmuDeck, Halls of Torment, Steam Deck, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Elder Scrolls Online now Steam Deck Playable, to be fully Verified in "a future update"
Really great to see bigger developers actually start to properly take note of the Steam Deck since it's selling so well. Now we have The Elder Scrolls Online from ZeniMax Online Studios and Bethesda Softworks getting improvements.
GamingOnLinux ☛ EmuDeck team announce Linux-powered EmuDeck Machines
The team behind EmuDeck, a project that started off to provide easy emulation on Steam Deck / SteamOS have announced their own hardware with the Bazzite Linux powered EmuDeck Machines. They're basically Steam Machines tailored more towards retro enthusiasts.
GamingOnLinux ☛ With over 900,000 players trying it during Early Access, Halls of Torment launches September 24
Halls of Torment is basically Vampire Survivors styled like classic Diablo, it's bloody good and now it's just about ready to release. Announced on Steam the release date of September 24th at around 1PM UTC.
GamingOnLinux ☛ With Chess-inspired gameplay, turn-based roguelike deckbuilder 'Usurper' launches September 9
Chess as a roguelike deckbuilder? Could be a fun one! Developer Rogue Brain Studios has announced that Usurper will launch on September 9th.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Stylish tactics-RPG 'Demonschool' delayed until Q1 2025
Necrosoft Games and Ysbryd Games have announced their stylish tactics RPG with hints of Persona, Shin Megami Tensei, and Italian horror cinema Demonschool has been delayed. Originally due out in September, they're no longer giving an exact date other than sometime in Q1 2025 (January - March).
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve fixed resolution overrides for non-Steam games on Steam Deck plus more general Steam fixes
Another Beta release is out now for the Steam Client on both Desktop and Steam Deck. Here's the latest and what you need to know.
GamingOnLinux ☛ While you're waiting on Hollow Knight: Silksong check out Aestik
Aestik from Hooded Traveler Games looks absolutely gorgeous, with some clear Hollow Knight inspiration and may be a good one to play through while you wait for Silksong.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the demo for Sternly Worded Adventures a roguelite word-puzzle RPG
Inspired by Bookworm Adventures, developer Balthazar and publisher 2 Left Thumbs are working on the roguelite word puzzle RPG Sternly Worded Adventures and there's a demo available.