today's howtos
-
OSNote ☛ Guide to Copying Files in GNU/Linux for Novice Users
Copying files is one of the most common tasks in Linux. Whether moving documents between directories, backing up data, or sharing files with others, knowing how to copy files is essential. This guide will walk you through the basics of copying files in GNU/Linux using the command line and some graphical tools.
-
Medevel ☛ Why and How to Backup a Docker Container?
Backing up a Docker container involves saving the state of the container, including its file system and configurations, so you can restore it later if needed.
-
Medevel ☛ How to Backup a MongoDB Database with mongodump and mongorestore?
MongoDB is a popular NoSQL database that's great for applications needing flexibility and scalability. It stores data in a JSON-like format, making it easy to use for developers.
-
Linux Host Support ☛ 504 Gateway Timeout Error? Here’s How to Fix it!
You might see the 504 Gateway Timeout Error message when accessing a website with your favorite web browser. This is frustrating for both website visitors and owners. Typically, 504 errors happen within the website or server itself.