GNU/Linux Has Reached 4% in Ghana (All-Time High)
Chromebooks seem to be doing well there
Terms of Service (TOS) Under Scrutiny - Part VII - Pharmacies in the Age of "Online" and "App" and "Gimme Dat!"
Today we talk about pharmacies
[Meme] Microsoft the Security Expert of the World
Microsoft, the top security authority of the world...
The Proportion of Mobile Devices Online (as Per Web Requests) Rises to All-time High and It's a Big Problem for Microsoft
Microsoft's Windows revenues are falling and it seems like those revenues will never recover
Links 30/08/2024: Serious Abuses Against Uyghurs and Dyson Abandons Frivolous Libel Claim Amid Mass Layoffs
Links for the day
So Far This Year Microsoft Had Mass Layoffs Every Month
Yes, even this month
Gemini Links 30/08/2024: Moral Panic Against Privacy, Liminal Times, and Gopher
Links for the day
Links 30/08/2024: Antidepressants Spoil the Water, War on Encryption Carries On
Links for the day
Microsoft Windows Plunged to Levels So Low in Montenegro That Even iOS Users Apparently Outnumber Windows Users Now. We Must Still Tackle Microsoft's Crimes in Europe, Holding the Corrupt and Their Collaborators Fully Accountable.
Or European Federation will become no better than the Russian Federation (it'll repeat unless crimes are prosecuted rather than rewarded)
Certificate Authority Let's Encrypt Plunges to 1.5% of Capsules in Geminispace (90% Rightly Sign Their Own Certificates)
fake "security" ploy isn't charming the adopters of Gemini (the protocol)
Gemini Links 30/08/2024: EDM Nonsense and Growthist Priorities
Links for the day
Microsoft is Still Hurting Badly From CrowdStrike-gate (Now It Plays Dirty to Bypass Technical People)
Well, clownstrike (CrowdStrike) isn't the sole culprit
California State Assembly Has Approved S.B. 1047, Which Can be Used Against Proprietary Software
Plus, sage old advice from Capt. Grace Hopper
Moving in Positive Directions
Some news updates and causes for restrained celebration
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, August 29, 2024
IRC logs for Thursday, August 29, 2024
