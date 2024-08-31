today's howtos
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Upgrade To Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Desktop [Step-by-Step]
This step by step guide explains how to upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS desktop from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and other Ubuntu non-LTS versions with screenshots.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wine on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Wine on GNU/Linux Mint 22. Before we dive into the installation process, let’s take a moment to understand what Wine is and how it works.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Brackets Editor on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Brackets Editor is a powerful and versatile code editor that has gained popularity among web developers for its intuitive interface and extensive feature set. With its real-time editing capabilities, support for extensions, and live preview functionality, Brackets Editor streamlines the web development process.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install HAProxy on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, efficient load balancing and high availability are crucial for maintaining robust web applications. HAProxy, a powerful and versatile open-source load balancer, stands out as an excellent solution for optimizing server performance and ensuring seamless user experiences.
-
-
howtoforge
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Suricata IDS on Ubuntu 24.04 Server
Suricata is an open-source IDS (Intrusion Detection System) and IPS (Intrusion Prevention System) developed by OSIF (open infosec foundation). It can monitor and examine network traffic and process every packet to detect malicious network activity.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install ONLYOFFICE Docs on Ubuntu 24.04
ONLYOFFICE Docs or Document Server is an online office suite that can be installed on your local server. This guide shows you how to deploy the ONLYOFFICE Document Server on an Ubuntu 24.04 server, with PostgreSQL as the database and Nginx as a reverse proxy. You'll also secure the ONLYOFFICE Docs with HTTPS through Certbot and Letsencrypt.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Webmin with free Let's Encrypt SSL Certificate on Ubuntu 24.04
Webmin is a web-based application for managing Linux-based operating systems. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Webmin and secure it with Let's Encrypt on Ubuntu 24.04 server.
-
-
OSNote ☛ How to Install PHP 5.6 on Ubuntu 24.04
PHP 5.6 is an older version of PHP and is not supported by the latest Ubuntu repositories by default. However, it can still be installed on Ubuntu 24.04 using a third-party repository. This guide will walk you through the process.
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Show Git Branch Names in Your Bash Prompt
Customizing your Bash prompt to show the current Git branch name can make your coding life easier. When you work on different branches in Git, it’s helpful to see which branch you’re on directly in your terminal.
-
How to Install Webmin Control Panel on Ubuntu 24.04 Linux
Managing command-line servers becomes easy with the help of graphical user interface-based server control panels, such as Webmin. This tutorial teaches how to install and access Webmin on Ubuntu 24.04 Server using a browser.
-
Derek Sivers ☛ How to sync Mac and Linux /home | Derek Sivers
I use these two commands so much that I made them one-line shell scripts in /home/me/bin/ so I can just type “gethome” when I first open the Mac, or “puthome” when I’m done on the Mac.
Note this also works very well for a remote copy of your home directory on an encrypted remote server as described in my “Tech Independence” page. In that case, the shell script has three steps: [...]
-
Haskell For All ☛ Firewall rules: not as secure as you think
This post introduces some tricks for jailbreaking hosts behind “secure” enterprise firewalls in order to enable arbitrary inbound and outbound requests over any protocol. You’ll probably find the tricks outlined in the post useful if you need to deploy software in a hostile networking environment.
-
[Repeat] HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install and Use SFTP on Linux Servers
SFTP or SSH File Transfer Protocol is a method for securely transferring data between two computers and more. It's FTP that runs on top of SSH protocol and takes advantage of its security, and fully supports its authentication.
Today, it's recommended that SFTP be used instead of legacy FTP or FTP/S protocol. SFTP is secure by default because that is how SSH works. From a security standpoint, SFTP also protects you against password sniffing and man-in-the-middle attack (MiTM).
Just like SSH, SFTP protects data integrity using encryption and cryptographic hash function. It also supports multiple secure authentication methods, including password and key-based authentication. Also, it reduces the server's open port to the outside network because it's run on the same port as the SSH protocol.
-
Scott O'Hara ☛ Paragraphs
In HTML there is the the p element, which is the element you use if you want to explicitly markup text and other phrasing conetnt as a paragraph. But also in HTML, there is the more general concept/definition of paragraphs.
-
Darren Goossens ☛ OpenWRT — blocking computers from using the LAN
So … there’s a computer on your LAN that you don’t want connecting to the internet for whatever reason. Maybe you have finite data allowance and the user is wasting it, maybe they’re simply not authorised.
This is a simple kind of thing that many people will already know how to do, but I’m recording it here for my own future reference.
-
University of Toronto ☛ The web fun fact that domains can end in dots and canonicalization failures
It's my view that this canonicalization should also happen for host and domain names with dots at the end. Your web programming code should not have to even care about the possibility by default, any more than you probably have to care about it when configuring virtual hosts. If you really wanted to know low-level details about the request you should be able to, but the normal, easily accessible information you use for comparing and matching and so on should be canonicalized for you. This way it can be handled once by experts who know all of the crazy things that can appear in URLs, instead of repeatedly by web programmers who don't.
-
Andy Bell ☛ Building a breakout element with container units
Container queries and units are super useful for this sort of thing. They’re much more useful for stuff other than — y’know — card elements. Before container capability arrived with CSS, I would hack this sort of thing with a full bleed treatment instead, but that is no longer needed.
If the browser doesn’t support container units, the border will still be on the left when the sidebar is stacked, but the breakout element will just be the width of the content column. That feels like a good minimum viable experience which we target by building with a progressive enhancement mindset.