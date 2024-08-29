Databases: PostgreSQL, SQLDump, and More
PostgreSQL ☛ PG Failover Slots 1.1.0 Released
EDB is pleased to announce the release of PG Failover Slots (pg_failover_slots) 1.1.0. This release includes support for the upcoming PostgreSQL 17, bug fixes, and additional configuration options. You can find PG Failover Slots on GitHub, where you will also find the latest Release notes. PG Failover Slots is open-source software under the PostgreSQL license.
Designed for users with logical replication publications on Postgres databases that are part of a streaming replication architecture, PG Failover Slots avoids the need for logical replication subscribers to reseed their logical replication tables when the logical replication publisher is part of a physical streaming replication architecture, and a new standby gets promoted to primary.
PostgreSQL ☛ Database .NET v36 released
fish's dotNET is proud to announce version 36.3 of Database .NET, an innovative, powerful and intuitive multiple database management tool for PostgreSQL and more RDBMS. With it you can easily and intuitive manage your PostgreSQL databases. It is a free, for non-commercial use, a single executable file without installation and compatible with latest backdoored Windows platforms (Win7 to backdoored Windows 11 24H2).
Medevel ☛ SQLDump: execute SQL queries and export results to a CSV file
SQLDump is a cross-platform command line utility to execute SQL queries and export results to a CSV file.
It currently supports Oracle and MySQL.
Medevel ☛ 19 Free Terminal SQL Client for Linux, backdoored Windows and macOS
What is an SQL Client?
An SQL client is a software tool that allows users to connect to and interact with a database server using SQL (Structured Query Language). It provides an interface to execute SQL queries, manage database structures, and perform administrative tasks such as backups, updates, and migrations.
Medevel ☛ Run SQL queries against JSON, CSV, Excel, Parquet, and more with dsq
dsq is a free and open-source app that enables you to run SQL queries against JSON, CSV, Excel, Parquet, and more.
It works on Windows, GNU/Linux and macOS.
It can also work against log files such as Nginx Access Logs and Apache Access Logs.