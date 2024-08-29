Databases: PostgreSQL, SQLDump, and More

PG Failover Slots 1.1.0 Released

EDB is pleased to announce the release of PG Failover Slots (pg_failover_slots) 1.1.0. This release includes support for the upcoming PostgreSQL 17, bug fixes, and additional configuration options. You can find PG Failover Slots on GitHub, where you will also find the latest Release notes. PG Failover Slots is open-source software under the PostgreSQL license.

Designed for users with logical replication publications on Postgres databases that are part of a streaming replication architecture, PG Failover Slots avoids the need for logical replication subscribers to reseed their logical replication tables when the logical replication publisher is part of a physical streaming replication architecture, and a new standby gets promoted to primary.