Red Hat: Oracle, OpenShift, RHEL, and More

Oracle Cloud World Session Preview: LRN3539 - Red Bull Leads with Multicloud and On-Premises Infrastructure Software
Learn how Red Bull Technology runs their infrastructure software on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and on-premises, as we highlight the technical and business advantages they’ve achieved. Hear how they implemented Oracle Linux KVM and Oracle Cloud Native Environment as their multicloud infrastructure software solution with a high level of efficiency and reliability.
Red Hat Official ☛ OpenShift Commons Security Special Interest Group (SIG) at Red Hat Summit 2024
Included in the festivities were a series of workshops led by members of several OpenShift Commons Special Interest Groups (SIGs) . These interactive sessions associated with some of the most active SIGs each featured SIG leaders, Red Hat Consulting and Red Hat’s User Experience team and enabled members of the community to share their experiences, triumphs, challenges and future plans for each topic.
Red Hat Official ☛ Reaching escape velocity for OpenShift Virtualization
Red Hat engineers were also involved in the launch of the KubeVirt project. It started at the end of 2016 with the goal of enabling the management of virtual machines (VMs) within Kubernetes clusters. KubeVirt was a transformational idea of bringing virtualization natively into Kubernetes. Over time, it became the upstream default for running full traditional VMs orchestrated by Kubernetes. Kubernetes has transformed the industry with concepts of self healing, declarative life cycle management and a large ecosystem of projects.
Red Hat Official ☛ A new state of mind with image mode for RHEL
We introduced the new image mode for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) a little over three months ago, but image-based operations aren’t particularly new. Most of the devices we use daily update via images. The container movement brought image-based updates to the application world. For the desktop world, image-based deployment and updates have become fairly common. Outside of a few areas like high performance computing (HPC), image-based operations for the server operating system (OS) haven't been particularly popular. While the tools may not have been mainstream, I think the problem has been us. No, not Red Hat, us the practitioners.