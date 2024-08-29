Red Hat: Oracle, OpenShift, RHEL, and More

We introduced the new image mode for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) a little over three months ago, but image-based operations aren’t particularly new. Most of the devices we use daily update via images. The container movement brought image-based updates to the application world. For the desktop world, image-based deployment and updates have become fairly common. Outside of a few areas like high performance computing (HPC), image-based operations for the server operating system (OS) haven't been particularly popular. While the tools may not have been mainstream, I think the problem has been us. No, not Red Hat, us the practitioners.