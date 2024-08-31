Security Leftovers
2024-08-24 [Older] Enterprise Linux Security Episode 97 - The 0.0.0.0-Day Vulnerability
2024-08-26 [Older] Park'N Fly reveals data breach affecting 1 million customer files
2024-08-23 [Older] How we’re using ‘chaos engineering’ to make cloud computing less vulnerable to cyber attacks [Ed: Complete nonsense; clown computing is itself a data breach and only fools somehow conflate it with improved security]
2024-08-26 [Older] IXP-from-Scratch: Network and Security Design
Ubuntu Fixes Multiple BusyBox Vulnerabilities
BusyBox, often referred to as the “Swiss Army knife of embedded Linux,” is a compact suite of Unix utilities combined into a single executable. It’s widely used in small and embedded systems due to its lightweight nature. However, like any software, it is not immune to vulnerabilities. Recently, Canonical has released security updates to address several security issues in BusyBox. These vulnerabilities, if exploited, could allow an attacker to cause a denial of service or even arbitrary code execution. This article explores the details of BusyBox vulnerabilities fixed in Ubuntu and offers guidance on how to protect your systems.
Ubuntu Patches Three QEMU Vulnerabilities
Several security issues were discovered in QEMU, an open-source machine emulator and virtualizer. These issues also affected the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS release. In response, Canonical has released security updates to address QEMU vulnerabilities in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. These vulnerabilities, if exploited, could allow an attacker to cause a denial of service (DoS) or leak sensitive information, potentially compromising the stability and security of affected systems.