Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Arduino, and More
CNX Software ☛ platform-espressif32 fork to enable PlatformIO support for ESP32-C6, ESP32-C5, ESP32-H2, and ESP32-P4 SoCs
When Espressif Systems released Arduino ESP32 Core 3.0.0 we noted that PlatformIO support was in doubt due to business issues between Espressif and Platform IO developers. There has been no progress since then, and PlatformIO is not even reviewing or merging community contributions to their platform-espressif32 library. So if you want software that’s officially supported by Espressif, you should stick to the Arduino ESP32 Core.
CNX Software ☛ ASUS ROG USB-BE92 is a USB 3.2 Gen1 WiFi 7 BE6500 adapter
The ASUS ROG USB-BE92 is a USB 3.2 Gen1-based WiFi 7 adapter that supports IEEE 802.11a/b/n/ac/ax/be standards. It operates in the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, with dual internal antennas for improved signal reception. The device is designed for high-throughput wireless performance in BE6500 networks, supporting MU-MIMO technology. Primarily targeted for backdoored Windows 10 and 11 platforms, it enables next-generation wireless connectivity when paired with WiFi 7 routers and compatible client devices.
CNX Software ☛ reCamera modular Hey Hi (AI) camera features SG2002 RISC-V Hey Hi (AI) SoC, supports interchangeable image sensors and baseboards
Seeed Studio’s reCamera Hey Hi (AI) camera is a modular RISC-V smart camera system for edge Hey Hi (AI) applications based on SOPHGO SG2002 SoC. The camera is made up of three boards: the Core board, the Sensor board, and the Baseboard. The Core board includes hosts the processor, storage, and optional Wi-Fi. The Sensor board consists of image choice of image sensors, and the Baseboard provides various connectivity options including USB Type-C, UART, microSD, and optional PoE port and CAN bus connectivity options. At the time of writing the company has released the C1_2002w and C1_2002 core boards.
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico Arduino core 4.0 adds support for RP2350 boards
Earle F. Philhower, III has just released the Raspberry Pi Pico Arduino core 4.0 with support for a range of Raspberry Pi RP2350 boards beside the official Raspberry Pi Pico 2. Shortly after the RP2040-based Raspberry Pi Pico board was released, we got two Arduino SDKs, the first being the community-supported Raspberry Pi Pico Arduino core maintained by Earle, and the second being the official Arduino Core Mbed 2.0 for boards as such as Arduino Nano Connect RP2040. We are again likely to have two Arduino SDKs for the RP2350 starting with the Raspberry Pi Pico Arduino core.
Hackaday ☛ Using The Pi Pico As ‘Programmable Hardware’ For The Apple II
When we think of programmable hardware, we think of FPGAs. But they’re not the only option. [Oliver Schmidt] has been exploring how the Raspberry Pi Pico can serve in such a role for the classic Apple II. The talk was presented at the KansasFest event this year, and it’s well worth diving into!