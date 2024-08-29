GNU Screen v.5.0.0 is released
Screen is a full-screen window manager that multiplexes a physical
terminal between several processes, typically interactive shells.
The 5.0.0 release includes the following changes to the previous
release 4.9.1:
- Rewritten authentication mechanism
- Add escape %T to show current tty for window
- Add escape %O to show number of currently open windows
- Use wcwdith() instead of UTF-8 hard-coded tables
- New commands:
- auth [on|off]
Provides password protection
- status [top|up|down|bottom] [left|right]
The status window by default is in bottom-left corner.
This command can move status messages to any corner of the screen.
- truecolor [on|off]
- multiinput
Input to multiple windows at the same time
- Removed commands:
- time
- debug
- password
- maxwin
- nethack
- Fixes:
- Screen buffers ESC keypresses indefinitely
- Crashes after passing through a zmodem transfer
- Fix double -U issue
Release is available for download:
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/screen/
Please report any bugs or regressions.
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release.
Cheers,
Alex