today's leftovers
-
International Workshop on Plan 9 ☛ 11th International Workshop on Plan 9
An electronic version of the proceedings will be provided to all participants and authors and will be publicly available after the workshop.
-
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation
-
Cyber Security News ☛ How Threat Actors Establish Persistence on Linux Systems – Elastic Security Labs
In a detailed continuation of the Linux Detection Engineering series, Elastic Security’s Ruben Groenewoud has released an in-depth exploration of advanced persistence mechanisms used by threat actors on Linux systems.
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Jacky Alciné ☛ I Decided to Invest a Bit More in RSS
I'm not denying it — I'm online a lot. If I'm not by my laptop (or PC), my phone isn't terribly far away. I like keeping a tab as to the going-ons of the Internet[1]. However, I'm routinely not a fan of how a feed, algorithmic or not, can keep you arrested in place. The knowledge of something else coming down the pipeline has me eager to see what's next. This is where RSS (or Atom, JSON Feed — whatever format you want to use) comes into play.
-
uni California ☛ Computer Scientists Discover Vulnerabilities in a Popular Security Protocol
A widely used security protocol that dates back to the days of dial-up Internet has vulnerabilities that could expose large numbers of networked devices to an attack and allow an attacker to gain control of traffic on an organization's network.
-
Norway ☛ Rearchiving 2 million hours of digital radio, a comprehensive process | Digital Preservation at the National Library of Norway
Among the materials to be re-archived are 2.2 million hours of digital radio, equivalent to 2.5 million files and a total of 1 Petabyte of data. This includes both born-digital and digitized radio programs from the period 1993-2022.
In 1993, there were four radio channels delivering 16,500 hours of radio. By 2022, the number of radio channels had increased to 30, collectively delivering 150,000 hours of radio. With the phasing out of the old bit repository, it became necessary to move this data to the new preservation solution.
-
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2024/35
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
As I mentioned last week, we had to block the release of snapshot 0821 due to conflicts between OpenSSH and SELinux. I’m happy to report that openQA played a crucial role in detecting/resolving this issue on the SELinux-policy side. This incident highlights the strength of the iterative development model we use for delivering Tumbleweed. While we strive for perfection, openQA is instrumental in catching most issues before they reach our users.
However, this week we encountered a hiccup. We released a snapshot that transitioned the dbus-daemon from dbus-1 to dbus-broker. Unfortunately, I misjudged the severity of a test failure, which led to a significant issue: all machines using Wicked lost network access upon reboot (race between starting dbus-broker and wicked). My apologies for the disruption this caused. For more details, you can read the news article here. As the old saying goes, ‘You can’t make an omelet without breaking eggs.’
-