Open Hardware/Modding: Hackaday Podcast, LILYGO, and More
-
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 286: Showing Off SAOs, Hiding From HOAs, And Beautiful Byproducts
Even when the boss is away, the show must go on, so Dan slid back behind the guest mic and teamed up with Tom to hunt down the freshest of this week’s hacks. It was a bit of a chore, with a couple of computer crashes and some side-quests down a few weird rabbit holes, but we managed to get things together in the end.
-
CNX Software ☛ LILYGO T-Deck Plus – A Blackberry-like ESP32-S3 devkit with QWERTY keyboard, trackball, LoRa, GPS, battery, and more
The LILYGO T-Deck Plus is an ESP32-S3 based handheld development kit that resembles a Blackberry phone with a QWERTY keyboard and trackball. The device features a 2.8-inch IPS LCD, a GPS module, a LoRa transceiver, and a 2,000mAh battery which means you can take it outside and do some pen-testing and research. Additionally, the board features a microphone, a speaker, and a microSD card slot for storage.
-
CNX Software ☛ Dusun DSGK-061 – A RK3568-powered VNC Edge Hey Hi (AI) box for industrial automation and remote management
Dusun has recently launched the DSGK-061 Smart VNC Edge Computing Hey Hi (AI) Box or DSGK-061 Edge Hey Hi (AI) Box for short. This new Edge Hey Hi (AI) gateway is powered by a Rockchip RK3568 quad-core processor with a 1 TOPS NPU for edge computing.