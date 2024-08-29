Today in Techrights
[Meme] Belgium (or EU) Pays the Price for Not Pursuing Antitrust Charges Against Microsoft for UEFI 'Secure Boot'
Never make the false and foolish assumption that Microsoft will obey the law (it always lies, cheats, vandalises, and bribes/blackmails anyone who stands in its way)
Microsoft and Apple Making a Lot of Noise to Distract From Severe Problems
Apple has serious financial issues and questions about its future directions
Apple's Financial Chief, Luca Maestri, Has Good Reasons to Desert
Don't trust the financial industry (at face value)
Monaco: GNU/Linux up to 5%, Windows Down to Lowest Level in Years, Bing Floundering
Bing fell more than 3% this year
[Video] Linus Torvalds on Linux Still Trying to Tackle Basic Issues Like Optimal Memory Management (in 2024)
an unofficial recording by the audience
[Meme] Keep the Eye on the Hands
Microsoft has long ignored/abandoned Mono, but now a little label change is meant to be "news" and seem like an act of "generosity"
Links 28/08/2024: Science, Censorship, and "Quantum Internet"
Links for the day
Gemini Links 28/08/2024: Analog Photography and Gemini Specification changes
Links for the day
National Record: GNU/Linux Tops Belgium, Brussels Must Tackle Microsoft's 'Secure' Boot Abuses ASAP
Regulators in Brussels must take note of how Microsoft misuses fake "secure" boot to sabotage the adoption of GNU/Linux
Gemini Links 28/08/2024: iMac Tale and Version Numbers
Links for the day
Links 27/08/2024: Gannett Caught With Slop, Shuts Down Site
Links for the day
As Expected, as CFO Departs, Apple Announces a Round of Mass Layoffs Once Again (Paying Salaries is Becoming Hard When You're So Deep in Debt)
selected stories
[Meme] The Corporate Media's Drinkers Miss the PR Stunt of Microsoft
and play along
In Gambia, Android Now Measured at Over 70%, Windows Down to 5.1%
Gambia is one among a growing number of nations where Windows has been reduced to a 1-in-20 status (as in, only about 5% of Web requests come from a Windows client)
[Meme] The Old CFO is in Charge and the Latest CFO is Leaving... (Because He Knows the Full Picture)
The Apple meme: What if I told you...
Rumour: Jim Whitehurst Was Primed to Become IBM's CEO Before Things Went South (and So Did He)
Jim Whitehurst is all about money
Bailouts Don't Work: The Case of Intel (Shares Down Over 60% This Year Despite Taxpayers' Rescue Fund)
Don't let 'crony capitalism' supposedly 'save' Microsoft, which is busy sabotaging the competition instead of creating stuff.
Timely Reminder That IBM's Leadership Comes From the Military
"Arvind was born in Andhra Pradesh, India in 1962 to an army-driven family"
Apple CFO's Departure is a Sign of Financial Problems (Same as Microsoft's)
Apple and Microsoft both have mass layoffs
Gemini Links 28/08/2024: Subsidised Gasoline and Retrospring Shutting Down
Links for the day
Vista 11 Measured as Down 1% This Month in South Korea
So in the past month Vista 11 was replaced by something else? Like in so much of the rest of the world?
Reminder: Microsoft Had Mass Layoffs Every Single Month So Far This Year
This wasn't limited to a few "rounds" and parroting Microsoft's narrative amounts to misinformation
