Canonical/Ubuntu News and Analysis
-
Ubuntu ☛ Integrating the Ubuntu Snapshot Service into systems management and update tools
Ubuntu recently released a snapshot service to use the archive as it was at a point in history. This article explains how to integrate this into systems management or update tools.
-
Canonical ☛ Integrating the Ubuntu Snapshot Service into systems management and update tools
-
[Old but updated] Net2 ☛ Best 20 features of Ubuntu 22.04
Ubuntu 22.04 is a feature-packed operating system that has everything you need and more. From a sleek design to advanced tools, this latest version of Ubuntu jammy jellyfish has it all. Ubuntu 22 Download Link Get your hands on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS! Head to the official Ubuntu website and you’ll be able to download it.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Ubuntu 24.04.1 Released with Tons of Stability Fixes
Ubuntu 24.04.1, the first point release of the current Ubuntu LTS, was announced last night on Aug 29. The release includes updated CD images. The livecd-rootfs build system re-enables ability to build HyperV desktop images, and allows to build iso installer images that would install Ubuntu Core Desktop to target device.
-
Ubuntu Pit ☛ What’s New in Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS: Key Enhancements
Ubuntu has finally released its much-awaited LTS, 24.04.1 version, after delaying it for two weeks. It is just not a normal update because this single update addresses all the bugs, fixes, and essential improvements. There are many reasons to upgrade your Ubuntu 24.04 to 24.04.1 and explore the new features.
-
Ubuntu Pit ☛ Google Chrome 128 Drops Support for Ubuntu 18.04, But a Swift Backlash Prompts a Reversal
As per the new Chrome 128 update, Ubuntu 18.04 lost the support from Chrome. Ubuntu 18.04 has LTS (long-term support) until 2028, but the latest version of Chrome requires the libgcc-s1 library, which is unavailable in this OS.
-
Canonical ☛ Unleash the power of open source in London: Canonical Partner Executive Summit