Linux Market Share Covered By Different News Sites
Linux market share hit its highest point ever last month | ZDNET
I've been using Linux since before it was cool. Back then, Linux was so obscure that it didn't even register on any market share metric. Since then, it's grown at such a snail's crawl pace that it gave everyone all the doubt they needed that Linux would ever be taken seriously.
That's why when StatCounter reported that Linux had reached a 4.45% market share for global desktop operating systems in July, those of us who've been championing Linux for all these years raised up a mighty "Huzzah!" in celebration.
Anyone who follows such trends is probably laughing at such a low percentage, but for those who've been using Linux since the early days, that number represents a clear indicator of things to come.
Linux OS market share climbs towards 5% | PCWorld
The Year of the Linux Desktop has become something of a sad meme in recent years, but the truth is that Linux as an alternative to Windows and macOS has never been more popular — both in terms of total users and relative market share of operating systems.
A recent analysis shows dips in Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS while Linux steadily climbs upward. See for yourself in StatCounter’s regular update on desktop market share with numbers for July 2024.
Wccftech:
Linux OS Now Has A Market Share of 4.44%, Highest Ever In Years
The open-source Linux operating system is seeing a rapid increase in popularity in 2024. This is the first time that Linux OS has hit a record 4.44% worldwide market share, making it the third most popular OS among all. Windows remains the number one, followed by macOS X at the second place. While several various OS make up a higher share than the Linux OS, the latter is hugely popular individually due to its incredible flexibility, security, and stability.