Linux Market Share Covered By Different News Sites

I've been using Linux since before it was cool. Back then, Linux was so obscure that it didn't even register on any market share metric. Since then, it's grown at such a snail's crawl pace that it gave everyone all the doubt they needed that Linux would ever be taken seriously.

That's why when StatCounter reported that Linux had reached a 4.45% market share for global desktop operating systems in July, those of us who've been championing Linux for all these years raised up a mighty "Huzzah!" in celebration.

Anyone who follows such trends is probably laughing at such a low percentage, but for those who've been using Linux since the early days, that number represents a clear indicator of things to come.