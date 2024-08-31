Programming Leftovers
-
Uwe Friedrichsen ☛ The long way towards resilience - Part 2
We laid the foundations for our journey towards resilience in the previous post by clarifying what resilience is. We needed to do this to create a common goal for our journey.
In this post, we will discuss the starting point of our journey and why it is not sensible anymore to linger there.
Note that I will describe a prototypical journey of a company from zero to resilience. The starting point and the interim stops are states I have seen several times on my own. Nevertheless, this is a simplified model, which means that the journey of your particular company might be different.
-
Rlang ☛ Mastering grep() in R: A Fun Guide to Pattern Matching and Replacement
Hey there useRs! Today, we’re going back to the wonderful world of grep() – a powerful function for pattern matching and replacement in R. Whether you’re a data wrangling wizard or just starting out, grep() is a tool you’ll want in your arsenal. So, let’s roll up our sleeves and get our hands dirty with some code!
-
Alex Gaynor ☛ The impact of memory safety on sandboxing
Sandboxing and memory safety are generally considered two orthogonal, and therefore complementary, approaches to improving security. Memory safety reduces the likelihood of a vulnerability being introduced, and sandboxing reduces the impact if a vulnerability is exploited. However, I think this over-simplifies what sandboxing looks like in sophisticated multi-process architectures like web browsers and leads us to miss the potential implications of ubiquitous memory safety on sandboxing.
-
Arne Sommer ☛ Relatively Lucky with Raku
-
The Elixir Team ☛ Typing lists and tuples in Elixir
We have been working on a type system for the Elixir programming language. The type system provides sound gradual typing: it can safely interface static and dynamic code, and if the program type checks, it will not produce type errors at runtime.
-
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: PHP version 8.2.23 and 8.3.11
RPMs of PHP version 8.3.11 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 39 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).
RPMs of PHP version 8.2.23 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 39 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).
-
Rlang ☛ The 2024 ISC Grant Program will begin Accepting Applications Soon!
The R Consortium is excited to announce the second cycle of the 2024 Infrastructure Steering Committee (ISC) Grants Program. The Call for Proposals will open soon.
-
Rlang ☛ Quick/automated R package development workflow (assuming you’re using macOS or Linux) Part2
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: pkgKitten 0.2.4 on CRAN: Updates
A shiny new release 0.2.4 of pkgKitten arrived on CRAN earlier, and has also been been uploaded to Debian. pkgKitten makes it simple to create new R packages via a simple function invocation. A wrapper
kitten.rexists in the littler package to make it even easier.
This release contains several improvements to the (optional) setup of the (wonderful) tinytest package, now supports the (now mandatory) ‘Authors@R’ and polished a few aspect around the package repository and continuous integrations.
-
Education
-
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Book recommendation: Fluent Python (2nd Edition)
Fluent Python (2nd Edition) by Luciano Ramalho is maybe the best Python book I’ve ever read. It’s not a beginner book but aimed for people who already have experience in Python and want to improve their Python programming and get the best out of the standard library and language constructs.
In the book’s almost 1000 pages, it covers all sorts of aspects of the language In general, it covers these topics really wide and to me on necessary level but it doesn’t do a lot of deep dives. The way to book is structured makes it easy to jump around and find the topics you’re interested in.
-