We laid the foundations for our journey towards resilience in the previous post by clarifying what resilience is. We needed to do this to create a common goal for our journey.

In this post, we will discuss the starting point of our journey and why it is not sensible anymore to linger there.

Note that I will describe a prototypical journey of a company from zero to resilience. The starting point and the interim stops are states I have seen several times on my own. Nevertheless, this is a simplified model, which means that the journey of your particular company might be different.