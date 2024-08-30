Perl Programming Leftovers

ICP Deutschland recently showcased the QBiP-N97A, a 3.5″ SubCompact Embedded Motherboard designed for various industrial applications, including automation systems and point-of-sale terminals. This motherboard features DDR5 memory support, dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, and SATA 6Gb/s support for storage.

The newly launched Qualcomm RB3 Gen 2 Lite Vision Kit, powered by the Qualcomm QCS5430 processor, is engineered for high-performance computing. It supports a diverse array of IoT applications, from robotics and industrial handhelds to retail solutions, cameras, and drones.

The August 2024 release of DietPi v9.7 brings a series of enhancements, bug fixes, and a major kernel upgrade for devices utilizing the RK3588 SoC. This minor update focuses on improving system stability and user experience, particularly for ODROID and NanoPi devices.

Toradex has announced the launch of the Verdin Evaluation Kit and has released detailed specifications for the upcoming Aquila iMX95 System on Module. Both products are built around the powerful NXP i.MX 95 SoC, showcasing enhanced processing capabilities and advanced features tailored for sophisticated embedded computing applications.

MSI recently introduced the MS-C918S, a palm-sized Box PC that integrates the Intel Alder Lake-N N100 processor, offering an ultra low-power, fanless solution for various computing needs. This device is notable for its compact size and is particularly aimed at applications such as kiosks, digital signage, and other environments where space is limited.

VersaLogic’s Swift is an upcoming high-performance embedded computer powered by Intel’s 6-core Xeon-E processor. This unit is designed for industrial applications, featuring robust capabilities such as up to 32 GB of error-correcting RAM, fast NVMe storage, and multiple expansion slots.

Shotcut 24.08 makes rendering subtitles on videos easier and quicker via the new Subtitles panel that’s accessible from the View > Subtitles menu. This can be used to add subtitles to a project on the Timeline (not on the playlist or clips).

To ensure a safe upgrade process for existing Ubuntu LTS users, Canonical opens the upgrade path from the previous Ubuntu LTS release to the new Ubuntu LTS release about six months after the launch of the latter, once it publishes the first point release, in this case, Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS.

Designed as a collection of security patches and software updates that have been released since April 2024, the Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS point release is here for those who want to deploy Ubuntu 24.04 LTS on new computers without having to download hundreds of updates from the repositories during or after the installation.

Highlights of Wireshark 4.4 include automatic switching of profiles by associating a display filter with a configuration profile, support for Lua 5.3 and Lua 5.4, the ability to implement display filter functions as libwireshark plugins, and the ability to translate display filters to pcap filters.