Debian 12.7 “Bookworm” Released with 55 Security Updates and 51 Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 31, 2024



Debian 12.7 is here only two months after Debian 12.6 as the sixth point release of Debian Bookworm. Yes, sixth, because Debian 12.3 was never released so it doesn’t count. Like previous updates, Debian 12.7 is powered by the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series, which will be supported until December 2026.

Debian 12.7 is packed with all the software updates and security patches released since Debian 12.6 and provides those who want to deploy Debian 12 Bookworm on new hardware with an up-to-date installation media without having to download hundreds of updates from the repositories after the installation.

