Software: Web-based SSH Clients, Qt Stuff, and Portainer
Medevel ☛ 11 Free and Open-source Web-based SSH Clients
In today's digital landscape, managing servers and remote machines is essential for developers, system administrators, and IT professionals. Secure Shell (SSH) clients provide a secure and efficient way to access remote systems, allowing users to perform administrative tasks, troubleshoot issues, and manage applications from anywhere.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Qt App Update Roundup: Calligra, Haruna, and Kdenlive
A couple of Qt-based apps popular with GNU/Linux users, not just those running KDE Plasma, recently received some notable updates. Rather than putting out a post for each, I figured I’d collate them in a single post to. Plus, they all kind of link (see the footnote). By the way: if you’re a fan (or a developer) of Qt or KDE software, do let me know about any new features or updates using the tip form. I’m often asked why I didn’t cover the new release of X, Y, or Z – which assumes I knew it had been released.
Linuxiac ☛ Portainer 2.21 LTS: A Robust Upgrade for Container Management
Portainer's first LTS release, 2.21, offers vital updates, now with extended support for Kubernetes v1.30 and improved performance.