Software: Vivaldi, Barman, and More
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Vivaldi 6.9 Released with Tab Renaming, Mail Buffs + More
A new version of the Vivaldi web browser is out with an assortment of amiable improvements. Vivaldi 6.9 intros support for renaming tabs and tab stacks, supports drag-and-drop downloads, and offers an improved overview of tabs synced across devices. “This update is all about refining what makes Vivaldi special: giving you powerful tools to personalize your browser, stay organized, and navigate the web your way”, Jon von Tetzchner, CEO of Vivaldi Technologies, says of the release. Support for renaming tabs and Tab Stacks will prove handy for anyone with a sprawling set of tabs open.
-
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.35: COSMIC Desktop, Refresh OS, Konsole Tips and More GNU/Linux Stuff
Take a tour of the upcoming COSMIC desktop environment.
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
PostgreSQL ☛ Release Announcement Barman 3.11.1 and 3.11.0
EDB is pleased to announce the release of Barman 3.11.1 and 3.11.0.
Version 3.11.1 - 22 August 2024
- Fix failures in
`barman-cloud-backup-delete
`. This command was failing when applying retention policies due to a bug introduced by the previous release.
Version 3.11.0 - 22 August 2024
Add support for Postgres 17+ incremental backups. This major feature is composed of several small changes:
Add
`--incremental
`command-line option to
`barman backup
`command. This is used to specify the parent backup when taking an incremental backup. The parent can be either a full backup or another incremental backup.
-