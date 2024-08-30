Software: Vivaldi, Barman, and More

PostgreSQL ☛ Release Announcement Barman 3.11.1 and 3.11.0 EDB is pleased to announce the release of Barman 3.11.1 and 3.11.0. Version 3.11.1 - 22 August 2024

Fix failures in ` barman-cloud-backup-delete ` . This command was failing when applying retention policies due to a bug introduced by the previous release.

Version 3.11.0 - 22 August 2024

Add support for Postgres 17+ incremental backups. This major feature is composed of several small changes: