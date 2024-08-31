Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (libvpx, postgresql, postgresql:12, postgresql:13, postgresql:15, and python39:3.9 and python39-devel:3.9), Debian (chromium and ghostscript), Fedora (python3.13), and SUSE (chromium and podman).
Medevel ☛ Analyze Your Firewall Logs with Web-based Firewall Log Analyzer
Webfwlog is a user-friendly web-based tool designed to make managing and analyzing GNU/Linux firewall logs straightforward.
Built to work with iptables, Webfwlog provides an accessible interface for viewing and interpreting firewall activity, allowing users to understand their network security status easily.
Medevel ☛ 15 Free Open-source GNU/Linux Firewall
A firewall is a security tool that monitors and controls incoming and outgoing network traffic based on predetermined security rules. It acts as a barrier between a trusted internal network and untrusted external networks, such as the internet.
Pen Test Partners ☛ How to enhance the security of your social control media accounts
TL;DR Strong passwords: Use a password manager. Multi-factor authentication (MFA): MFA requires multiple forms of identification, adding an extra layer of security.
Security Week ☛ Critical Flaws in Progress Software WhatsUp Gold Expose Systems to Full Compromise
Censys warns of over 1,200 internet-accessible WhatsUp Gold instances potentially exposed to malicious attacks.
Federal News Network ☛ Latest rule from the FAA poses challenge for the air travel industry
New rules proposed by the Federal Aviation Administration would mandate better cybersecurity for airplanes.
Security Week ☛ Fortra Patches Critical Vulnerability in FileCatalyst Workflow
Fortra limits access to FileCatalyst Workflow database after vendor knowledgebase article leaks default credentials.
Diffoscope ☛ Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 277 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version
277. This version includes the following changes: [...]
Security Week ☛ Microsoft Says North Korean Cryptocurrency Thieves Behind Chrome Zero-Day

Redmond's threat intel team said exploitation of CVE-2024-7971 can be attributed to a North Korean APT targeting the cryptocurrency sector for financial gain.
Redmond's threat intel team said exploitation of CVE-2024-7971 can be attributed to a North Korean APT targeting the cryptocurrency sector for financial gain.