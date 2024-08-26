posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 26, 2024



Quoting: Deepin 23 brings AI to the Linux desktop - and it's complicated | ZDNET —

Before I dive into this latest release from Deepin, I'll want to say two things.

First, AI has its place. For me, however, AI will never be used for writing or anything creative. I do (on occasion) use AI for research but that's it. When I do use AI, I always go for Opera's Aria because my OpenAI account has failed to function for the past few months. The second is that covering Deepin Linux is rather tricky, because of the security and privacy issues surrounding the distribution. Because of that second issue, I always treat Deepin reviews carefully.

Deepin Linux is almost always associated with user-friendliness. Since its inception, it's been a Linux distribution that caters to those who are new to Linux and those who want a beautiful desktop. Now, it's aiming at another market... those who use AI.