Dolphin Emulator is creating an official Linux Flatpak for the Steam Deck GameCube and Wii emulation

9to5Linux

Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Designed as a collection of security patches and software updates that have been released since April 2024, the Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS point release is here for those who want to deploy Ubuntu 24.04 LTS on new computers without having to download hundreds of updates from the repositories during or after the installation.

Wireshark 4.4 Released with Automatic Profile Switching, Many Improvements

Highlights of Wireshark 4.4 include automatic switching of profiles by associating a display filter with a configuration profile, support for Lua 5.3 and Lua 5.4, the ability to implement display filter functions as libwireshark plugins, and the ability to translate display filters to pcap filters.

GNU Screen 5.0 Terminal Multiplexer Brings New Commands, Revamped Authentication

GNU Screen 5.0 is here more than a year after the last release in the 4.x series and more than two years after version 4.9, introducing a revamped authentication mechanism, escape %T to show the current TTY for a window, escape %O to show the number of currently opened windows, and support for wcwdith() instead of UTF-8 hard-coded tables.

4MLinux 46 Mini Linux Distro Released with New Apps, Integrated LAMP Server

4MLinux 46 is here more than five months after 4MLinux 45 to integrate the 4MServer edition into the main 4MLinux edition allowing users to set a very lightweight HTTP/FTP server, based on BusyBox, Apache, MariaDB, PHP, Perl, Python, and Ruby technologies, without having to download a separate ISO image.

Calligra 4.0 Office Suite Is Here with Qt 6 Port, New Sidebar Design, and More

The biggest change of Calligra 4.0 is a modern look and feel thanks to the port to Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6, and the major UI overhaul featuring a new sidebar design, which is available for the Calligra Words, Calligra Sheets, and Calligra Stage components.

LinuxGizmos.com

MS-C918S: A Compact, Fanless PC Featuring Intel’s Alder Lake-N N100 Processor

MSI recently introduced the MS-C918S, a palm-sized Box PC that integrates the Intel Alder Lake-N N100 processor, offering an ultra low-power, fanless solution for various computing needs. This device is notable for its compact size and is particularly aimed at applications such as kiosks, digital signage, and other environments where space is limited.

Toradex Introduces Verdin EVK and Aquila SoM Based on i.MX95 SoC

Toradex has announced the launch of the Verdin Evaluation Kit and has released detailed specifications for the upcoming Aquila iMX95 System on Module. Both products are built around the powerful NXP i.MX 95 SoC, showcasing enhanced processing capabilities and advanced features tailored for sophisticated embedded computing applications.

DietPi August 2024 News (Version 9.7)

The August 2024 release of DietPi v9.7 brings a series of enhancements, bug fixes, and a major kernel upgrade for devices utilizing the RK3588 SoC. This minor update focuses on improving system stability and user experience, particularly for ODROID and NanoPi devices.

Qualcomm RB3 Gen 2 Lite Vision Kit: Tailored for Enhanced AI Processing and Computer Vision

The newly launched Qualcomm RB3 Gen 2 Lite Vision Kit, powered by the Qualcomm QCS5430 processor, is engineered for high-performance computing. It supports a diverse array of IoT applications, from robotics and industrial handhelds to retail solutions, cameras, and drones.

QBiP-N97A: 3.5” SubCompact Embedded Motherboard with Intel Processor N97, DDR5 Memory, and SATA 6Gb/s Support

ICP Deutschland recently showcased the QBiP-N97A, a 3.5″ SubCompact Embedded Motherboard designed for various industrial applications, including automation systems and point-of-sale terminals. This motherboard features DDR5 memory support, dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, and SATA 6Gb/s support for storage.

New Nuvoton’s M2003 Series with 32-bit Arm Cortex-M23 Core

Nuvoton Technology has introduced the M2003 series, a new line of 32-bit microcontrollers based on the Arm Cortex-M23 core, aimed at upgrading from traditional 8-bit microcontrollers. The M2003 series offers a balance between performance and system cost, making it suitable for applications in AIoT, industrial automation, smart homes, energy storage, and automotive electronics.

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 14.0a3

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Dolphin Emulator is creating an official Linux Flatpak for the Steam Deck GameCube and Wii emulation

Games

The Steam Deck has become a pretty high-end device for retro gamers anxious to play their collections of eight million ROMS on the go. With EmuDeck making it so easy to install and maintain the majority of popular emulators, it has only been more recently that players have been looking more into how they can eke out even better performance from the Deck.

Readwrite Gaming reported on a major change in the development of the Dolphin emulator some time back. This covered how updates were going to come far more regularly and push on to become the best way of playing GameCube and Nintendo Wii games.

Until now, if you wanted Dolphin on your Steam Deck it was possible, but only by virtue of a community-led project to compile the emulator in Linux to enable seamless integration with Valve’s handheld.

Jesse Taube Gets Linux Up and Running on the Raspberry Pi RP2350's Hazard3 RISC-V Cores
This Buildroot-based basic Linux distribution runs natively on the RP2350's Hazard3 RISC-V cores — albeit not very quickly.
Good Reason to Delete Windows, Not Dual-Boot, and Call Out the Microsofters Who Worked to Impose 'Secure' Boot, Undermining Antitrust Complaints
Linux Market Share Covered By Different News Sites
A recent report from StatCounter gives the Linux community hope that the open-source desktop is finally being taken seriously
Linus Torvalds Still Turns Down "AI" Hype/Ponzi Scheme
Ubuntu, Free software, LibreOffice, and more
Games: Wine, Steam Deck, and More
Latest Half a Dozen From LWN
Games, OpenSUSE, and Openwashing
Tor Browsers and Mozilla Fluff
Programming Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, mintCast, and More
Free Software Leftovers
Databases: PostgreSQL, SQLDump, and More
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
Security and Windows TCO
Software: Web-based SSH Clients, Qt Stuff, and Portainer
Some Free software updates
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Pi, and More
Some hardware picks
GNU Screen v.5.0.0 is released
Android Leftovers
Google rolling out Gmail Q&A on Android as ‘new way of searching your inbox’
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.7, Linux 6.6.48, and Linux 6.1.107
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.7 kernel
If Ubuntu Exists, Why Use Another Ubuntu-Based Distro? Here Are 5 Reasons
Did you know there's a whole ecosystem of Ubuntu-based distros, each with its own unique features and superpowers
FreeBSD and Hardware
EDATEC ED-SBC2300 – A Raspberry Pi CM4-powered industrial Mini-ITX motherboard
As usual, the latest EDATEC industrial computer based on the Raspberry Pi CM4 runs Raspberry Pi OS Desktop/Lite 32-bit/64-bit with the required drivers to support all features
Security and Windows TCO
Debate over “open source AI” term brings new push to formalize definition [Microsoft-sponsored Openwashing at OSI]
For the OSI definition to be relevant, it needs to acknowledge this unfortunate reality of how these models are trained
What is Zorin OS? Linux for People Who Don’t Want to Leave Windows
Switching from Windows to Linux can be intimidating, but Zorin OS is designed to make it easy
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
We evaluated AudioTube using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro, as well as the ubiquitous Ubuntu
Asking for donations in Plasma
Why do we ask for donations so often? Because it’s important! As KDE becomes more successful and an increasing number of people use our software
Six Tips for Maximizing Desktop Screen Potential
Desktop software has many differences from mobile and embedded applications but one of the biggest and most obvious is the screen
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Amiga, and More
Need to transfer files between Linux machines? Here are 5 dependable solutions
If you have multiple Linux machines on your network and are looking for ways to transfer files between them
today's howtos
some more howtos for this morning
These 5 Linux file managers are way better than your default
Not happy with your Linux distro's default file manager? Stop struggling and try something different
The 7 biggest practical differences between Windows and Linux for users
If you're considering a move from Windows to Linux, there are a few things you should know about before you do
Retiring from the Rust for Linux project
This is as short a series as one can be
Games: Frontline Crisis, Warside, Croc Legend of the Gobbos, and More
Programming/Development With R
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux Leftovers
today's howtos
Videos and Audiocasts/Shows: New in Invidious and TLLTS
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Arduino, and More
Red Hat: Oracle, OpenShift, RHEL, and More
some RHEl-centric news/fluff
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Chromium as Risk
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Applications: Micro, SQL Clients, syslog-ng, and Konsole
4 or 5 new picks
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos for today
today's howtos
many howtos
Android Leftovers
Review: The Pebblebee Clip for Android's biggest problem is Google
NanoPi R3S – A low-cost Rockchip RK3566 SBC and dual gigabit Ethernet router
FriendlyELEC provides Ubuntu Noble 24.04 Core, Debian 12 Core, OpenMediaVault 6.1, and FriendlyWrt (fork of OpenWrt 21.02 or 23.05) images for the board
Flatpak Can’t Print or Attach Files
Limited file access is the real humiliating kick to the crotch
A Simple Ubuntu Fail Made Me Want to Try Fedora: I Love it!
Ubuntu let me down after a simple change, and I'm here with Fedora
Windows TCO and Security Leftovers
Addressing the Network Stack Issue
In recent testing scenarios involving a build and NetworkManager
Lightweight Polish Linux distro 4MLinux hits version 46.0
With a history of no less than 14 years, Polish-made 4MLinux is a lightweight distro that includes a collection of classic Linux games
Get Creative in the Linux Terminal With These 9 Artsy Commands
On Linux, art is whatever you want it to be. It could be displaying ASCII-converted images or creating your own elaborate 3D-line sketches using turtle graphics
Deepin 23 brings AI to the Linux desktop - and it's complicated
The latest release of Deepin Linux retains its usual beauty and adds a layer of AI to the desktop
Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, August 30, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, August 30 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory
Thank you Odile Bénassy for four years of service on the FSF Board of Directors!
Bénassy, a free software developer who has been active in French volunteer groups like the April association
Best Free and Open Source Software
Fresh Breeze Dialog Icons
The Breeze icons used in message boxes always felt a little odd with a status icon placed inside some kind of speech bubble
KDE neon rebase progressing
Here at KDE neon tower we have been busy rebasing our KDE software builds from Ubuntu 22.04 (jammy) to Ubuntu 24.04 (noble)
Plasma Crash Course - coredumpd
A while ago a colleague of mine asked about our crash infrastructure in Plasma and whether I could give some overview on it
Germany’s Sovereign Tech Fund Injects €686,400 into FreeBSD
Germany's STF funds FreeBSD with €686,400 to advance zero trust builds & SBOM tooling for enhanced security
Drive-by FUD from Microsoft-Friendly Sites That Attribute to Linux Something That's Unexplained/Unattributed (and Dub It “sedexp”)
Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard
The pre-built Linux Kubuntu Focus Iridium laptop line is an unexpectedly good alternative to running any Linux operating system on converted Windows PCs
Security Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, RISC-V, and More
Open Source Initiative is Channelling 100% and Microsoft (Still)
Mozilla Promotes Shopping, Firefox Nightly Report
Some Firefox and Mozilla news
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
today's howtos
many commannd tips
Linux 6.11-rc5
Windows TCO: Flint and American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Stung
Two stories about Windows incidents
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Video/Audio: Update At Your Peril (Microsoft Breaks Grub), Late Night Linux, LINUX Unplugged
Android Leftovers
Chrome on Android now vibrates when you pull to refresh
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos for now
Comparison of Raspberry Pi 5 with 2GB and 8GB RAM – Hardware, benchmarks, and power consumption
Raspberry Pi OS updated to the latest version with...
Games: Steam Deck, Godot, Humble, and More
GParted Celebrates 20 Years of Partition Management Excellence
From 2004 to 2024, GParted celebrates 20 impactful years in tech, with 34M downloads and global usage in 250 countries
Torvalds Expresses Regret Over Merging Bcachefs into Kernel
Linus Torvalds criticizes Bcachefs' development in the Linux kernel, expressing frustration over unstable updates
OSMC's Kodi v21.1 update: Enhancing the Linux-based media center experience
OSMC (Open Source Media Center), a free and open-source media player operating system built on Linux, has released its new August version
This RISC-V Tablet Can Run Ubuntu and (Maybe) Android
DeepComputing has unveiled a new RISC-V tablet, the DC-ROMA RISC-V Pad II
Check Laptop Battery Health in Ubuntu from the Command Line
Want to check your battery health in Ubuntu from the command-line, no need to install anything extra
COSMIC Alpha Released! Here’s what people are saying
It’s happening! This is not a drill! The alpha version of COSMIC
Best Free and Open Source Software
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 11 high quality open source Linux presentation software
What's New In The Revised Blue Angel Criteria
KDE's Okular is the first software which got awarded with the Blue Angel label for resource and energy-efficient software products
Kate & Fonts
Let's use the features of Cascadia Code as an example
FrOScon 2024 And GSoC '24 Activities
FrOScon is the biggest conference about free and open-source software in Germany
13 Tips and Tweaks to Get More Out of KDE Konsole Terminal
It's time to kustomize the KDE Konsole
Jack Wallen's Linux Commands
Linux is the most secure OS on the market for a reason
Proprietary Chaos (Microsoft Mostly)
