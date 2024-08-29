Dolphin Emulator is creating an official Linux Flatpak for the Steam Deck GameCube and Wii emulation

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 29, 2024



The Steam Deck has become a pretty high-end device for retro gamers anxious to play their collections of eight million ROMS on the go. With EmuDeck making it so easy to install and maintain the majority of popular emulators, it has only been more recently that players have been looking more into how they can eke out even better performance from the Deck.

Readwrite Gaming reported on a major change in the development of the Dolphin emulator some time back. This covered how updates were going to come far more regularly and push on to become the best way of playing GameCube and Nintendo Wii games.

Until now, if you wanted Dolphin on your Steam Deck it was possible, but only by virtue of a community-led project to compile the emulator in Linux to enable seamless integration with Valve’s handheld.

