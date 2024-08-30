Pop!_OS Lead: Linux Developers are "Patronizing Pedantic Megalomaniacs"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 30, 2024



The Principal Engineer of System 76 (and the lead developer of System 76's Pop!_OS Linux distribution) has declared the Linux kernel is run by "patronizing pedantic megalomaniacs" and that he doesn't "even try to contribute to the Linux kernel anymore."

While, at first glance, these statements read like yet another round of "Open Source Drama" -- the Open Source world and "Drama" certainly go hand in hand -- the fact that the lead maintainer of one of the most prominent Linux distributions is refusing to have any involvement with the Linux kernel itself... is absolutely fascinating.

And this all seems to stem... from Rust.

Seriously.

Read on