FreeBSD and Hardware

FreeBSD is a robust and dependable open source operating system that has a long history of powering some of the world’s most critical infrastructure. Renowned for its stability, security, and exceptional performance, FreeBSD caters to a wide range of users, from seasoned system administrators seeking a reliable foundation for large-scale deployments to those new to open source software who value a well-documented and community-driven environment.
Maybe there was a reason? Sometimes?
I seemed to instinctively choose the road less travelled when I was in my twenties. It lead to amazing results: I wouldn’t have moved to where I am now, met the person I’m with, got the job at the startup instead of the big tech company, or even stuck with FreeBSD for as long as I have. But I also see a lot of missed opportunities, and potential avenues for personal growth.
Recently I’ve been looking more seriously at cases like the SilverStone CS382 for Clara’s and my homelab boxes. Currently our FreeBSD Supermicro board lives in an old Antec 300, which is great for airflow, but replacing drives is a pain. Our NetBSD install still lives in an HP MicroServer Gen 8, which is starting to show its age. And the less said about my poor Debian Xen cluster, and our smattering of single-board computers, the better.
