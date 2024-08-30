libtool-2.5.2 released [beta]

Libtoolers!





The Libtool Team is pleased to announce the release of libtool 2.5.2, a beta release.





This beta release was not planned, but additional testing of a recent bugfix

was requested for distros to have the chance to test it with mass-rebuilds.





The details of this bugfix can be found here:

https://debbugs.gnu.org/cgi/bugreport.cgi?bug=71489

The commit for this bugfix can be found here:

https://git.savannah.gnu.org/cgit/libtool.git/commit/?id=0e1b33332429cd578367bd0ad420c065d5caf0ac





I hope to release the stable in a couple of weeks if testing goes well!





GNU Libtool hides the complexity of using shared libraries behind a

consistent, portable interface. GNU Libtool ships with GNU libltdl, which

hides the complexity of loading dynamic runtime libraries (modules)

behind a consistent, portable interface.





There have been 9 commits by 4 people in the 35 days since 2.5.1.





See the NEWS below for a brief summary.





Thanks to everyone who has contributed!

The following people contributed changes to this release:





Bruno Haible (1)

Ileana Dumitrescu (6)

Sergey Poznyakoff (1)

Tobias Stoeckmann (1)





Ileana

[on behalf of the libtool maintainers]

==================================================================





Here is the GNU libtool home page:

https://gnu.org/s/libtool/





For a summary of changes and contributors, see:

https://git.sv.gnu.org/gitweb/?p=libtool.git;a=shortlog;h=v2.5.2

or run this command from a git-cloned libtool directory:

git shortlog v2.5.1..v2.5.2





Here are the compressed sources:

https://alpha.gnu.org/gnu/libtool/libtool-2.5.2.tar.gz (1.9MB)

https://alpha.gnu.org/gnu/libtool/libtool-2.5.2.tar.xz (1.0MB)





Here are the GPG detached signatures:

https://alpha.gnu.org/gnu/libtool/libtool-2.5.2.tar.gz.sig

https://alpha.gnu.org/gnu/libtool/libtool-2.5.2.tar.xz.sig





Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth:

https://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html





Here are the SHA1 and SHA256 checksums:





e3384dc0099855942f76ef8a97be94edab6f56de libtool-2.5.2.tar.gz

KSdftFsjbW/3IKQz+c1fYeovUsw6ouX4m6V3Jr2lR5M= libtool-2.5.2.tar.gz

71b7333e80b76510f5dbd14db54d311d577bb716 libtool-2.5.2.tar.xz

e2C09MNk6HhRMNNKmP8Hv6mmFywgxdtwirScaRPkgmM= libtool-2.5.2.tar.xz





Verify the base64 SHA256 checksum with cksum -a sha256 --check

from coreutils-9.2 or OpenBSD's cksum since 2007.





Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the

.sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file

and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this:





gpg --verify libtool-2.5.2.tar.gz.sig





The signature should match the fingerprint of the following key:





pub rsa4096 2021-09-23 [SC]

FA26 CA78 4BE1 8892 7F22 B99F 6570 EA01 146F 7354

uid Ileana Dumitrescu <ileanadumi95@protonmail.com>

uid Ileana Dumitrescu <ileanadumitrescu95@gmail.com>





If that command fails because you don't have the required public key,

or that public key has expired, try the following commands to retrieve

or refresh it, and then rerun the 'gpg --verify' command.





gpg --locate-external-key ileanadumi95@protonmail.com





gpg --recv-keys 6570EA01146F7354





wget -q -O- 'https://savannah.gnu.org/project/release-gpgkeys.php?group=libtool&download=1' | gpg --import -





As a last resort to find the key, you can try the official GNU

keyring:





wget -q https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnu-keyring.gpg

gpg --keyring gnu-keyring.gpg --verify libtool-2.5.2.tar.gz.sig





This release was bootstrapped with the following tools:

Autoconf 2.72e

Automake 1.17

Gnulib v1.0-563-gd3efdd55f3





NEWS







Noteworthy changes in release 2.5.2 (2024-08-29) [beta]





** Bug fixes:





- Use shared objects built in source tree instead of the installed

versions for more reliable testing.





- Fix test in bug_62343.at for confirmed Cygwin/Mingw32 where the

incorrect architecture version of a compiler was generating

object files that could not be linked with a library file.





- Fix typos found with codespell.





** Changes in supported systems or compilers:





- Add support for 32-bit mode on FreeBSD/powerpc64.









Enjoy!



