posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 29, 2024



Toradex Introduces Verdin EVK and Aquila SoM Based on i.MX95 SoC

The multimedia capabilities are bolstered by dual Neural Processing Units comparable in performance to those found in the i.MX 8M Plus series, an Image Signal Processor, and a display controller capable of managing single or dual engine outputs.

The integrated graphics controller is an Arm Mali-G310 V2, supporting both 2D and 3D acceleration. The kit also includes hardware for video decoding and encoding, as well as options for connecting multiple types of displays such as MIPI DSI, LVDS, and HDMI via an adapter.

Designed for flexibility in development, the kit supports a variety of operating systems including Torizon, embedded Linux, and Android, with FreeRTOS availability announced as coming soon.