HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install and Use SFTP on GNU/Linux Servers
SFTP or SSH File Transfer Protocol is a method for securely transferring data between computers. In this guide, you will learn how to set up SFTP Server on a GNU/Linux system.
[Repeat] HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install PhpMyAdmin with Nginx and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 24.04
phpMyAdmin on Ubuntu is a web-based interface that simplifies the management of MySQL or MariaDB databases. It allows users to perform database operations like creating, editing, and deleting databases, tables, and records without interacting directly with the command line. Designed with ease of use in mind, phpMyAdmin is especially useful for users who are not comfortable with SQL commands. On Ubuntu, it can be installed as part of the LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP) stack, providing a graphical interface that can be accessed through a web browser, making it a popular choice for developers and administrators managing databases in a Linux environment.
[Old] 9Elements GmbH ☛ Responsive bar charts in HTML and CSS
For our international clients, we have created dynamic charts and data visualizations for the web. Charts typically render shapes like lines and paths, rectangles and circles. They contain text for titles, axis labels, numerical values and legends.
SVG is the good fit for this purpose. It embeds directly into HTML and pairs well with CSS. However, for dynamic data visualizations on the web, SVG poses a challenge.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MongoDB on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MongoDB on GNU/Linux Mint 22. MongoDB, a powerful and flexible NoSQL database, has become an essential tool for modern application development. Its document-oriented approach and scalability make it a popular choice for handling large amounts of unstructured data.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Immich on AlmaLinux 9
Immich is a powerful, self-hosted photo and video backup solution that allows you to securely store and manage your media files on your own server. By installing Immich on AlmaLinux 9, a stable and reliable GNU/Linux distribution for servers, you can take control of your data and ensure its privacy. >
ID Root ☛ How To Configure Nginx Reverse Proxy with Docker Container
In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, reverse proxies have become an essential tool for managing and optimizing web applications. Nginx, a powerful and versatile web server, is widely used as a reverse proxy due to its high performance, scalability, and robustness.
ID Root ☛ How To Install BalenaEtcher on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install BalenaEtcher on AlmaLinux 9. BalenaEtcher is a powerful and intuitive tool designed to create bootable USB drives and SD cards with ease. It is a cross-platform application that runs seamlessly on Linux, Windows, and macOS, ensuring a consistent experience across different operating systems.
ID Root ☛ How to Remove Trash Icon From Ubuntu Desktop
Ubuntu, one of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions, offers a user-friendly and customizable desktop environment. One aspect of customization that many users find appealing is the ability to remove the trash icon from the desktop.
ID Root ☛ How To Install RetroArch on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
RetroArch has become the go-to solution for emulation enthusiasts looking to relive their favorite classic games on modern hardware. This powerful, open-source frontend for emulators, game engines, and media players offers a unified interface for playing games from various retro consoles.
ID Root ☛ Sed Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
Text processing is an essential skill for any GNU/Linux user, and the sed command is one of the most powerful tools in your arsenal. As a stream editor, sed allows you to efficiently manipulate and transform text, making it an indispensable utility for tasks ranging from simple substitutions to complex batch processing.
