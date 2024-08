Informal Tux Machines Meetings

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 31, 2024

updated Aug 31, 2024



RECENTLY in the IRC channel (of Tux Machines) we made plans for an informal meeting - not related to the Tux Machines birthday - right here in Manchester. If you want to meet us in person, get in contact in IRC. We can arrange days, times etc.

We recognise that some people in Europe do occasionally visit our city. Socialising can only be helpful. █