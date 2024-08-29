Latest Half a Dozen From LWN

At PyCon 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Anthony Shaw looked at the various kinds of parallelism available to Python programs. There have been two major developments on the parallel-execution front over the last few years, with the effort to provide subinterpreters, each with its own global interpreter lock (GIL), along with the work to remove the GIL entirely. In the talk, he explored the two approaches to try to give attendees a sense of how to make the right choice for their applications.

Shaw began by pointing attendees to his talk notes, which has a list of prerequisites that should be met or "you need to leave immediately". That list included multiple talks to review, some of which have been covered here (Eric Snow on subinterpreters and Brandt Bucher on a Python JIT compiler), and one that was taking place at the same time as Shaw's talk "that you need to have watched", he said to laughter. He also recommended the chapter on parallelism from his CPython Internals book and his master's thesis "if you're really, really bored".