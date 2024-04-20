today's howtos
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Getting a "sudo: command not found" Error on Linux? Here's an Easy Fix
Tried using your first Linux command as a superuser and getting the "sudo: command not found" error? This is one of the most common problems new Linux users face after a fresh installation. Here's how you can solve this issue and start using the sudo command again.
For this tutorial, I'll be demonstrating everything on Debian 12. However, you'll find the necessary commands to fix the "sudo: command not found" error on other Linux distros as well.
-
H2S Media ☛ Access Kali GNU/Linux Remote Desktop from backdoored Windows via RDP
Accessing a Kali GNU/Linux system from a backdoored Windows machine via Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) seems not valuable to an ordinary desktop user but system or network administrators including technical support executives know its importance.
-
Mastering Cron Jobs: Automate Tasks on Your GNU/Linux Server
Imagine a tireless assistant who meticulously performs essential server tasks on your behalf – that’s the magic of cron jobs. They automate the execution of commands and scripts at predefined times or intervals, ensuring critical maintenance or data processing occurs without manual intervention. This article equips you with the knowledge to set up and manage cron jobs effectively.
-
FOSS Post ☛ Create Your Custom GNU/Linux Distribution Based on Ubuntu
There are a lot of GNU/Linux distributions out there, each suited for a different goal and purpose.
-
University of Toronto ☛ On the duration of self-signed TLS (website) certificates
We recently got some hardware that has a networked management interface, which in today's world means it has a web server and further, this web server does HTTPS. Naturally, it has a self-signed TLS certificate (one it apparently generated on startup). For reasons beyond the scope of this entry we decided that we wanted to monitor this web server interface to make sure it was answering. This got me curious about how long the duration of its self-signed TLS certificate was, which turns out to be one year. I find myself not sure how I feel about this.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Modern Linux mounts a lot of different types of virtual filesystems
For reasons that don't fit in the margins of this entry, I was recently looking at the filesystems that we have mounted on our Ubuntu machines and their types. Some of these filesystems are expected and predictable, such as the root filesystem (ext4), any NFS mounts we have on a particular machine (which can be of two different filesystem types), maybe a tmpfs mount with a size limit that we've set up, and ZFS filesystems on our fileservers. But a modern Linux system doesn't stop there, and in fact has a dizzying variety of virtual filesystems on various mount points, with various different virtual filesystem types.
-
Pi My Life Up ☛ Simple Steps to Disable Wayland on Ubuntu
Wayland is meant to introduce several significant improvements. Most of these benefits won’t be super obvious to the average end user, but it is meant to be significantly more secure and simpler to use.
However, while Wayland brings with it several significant improvements, it can cause compatibility issues with older software. Software and drivers need to be updated to properly use Wayland. Some GPUs, for example, have been known to have issues with Wayland.