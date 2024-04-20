Tried using your first Linux command as a superuser and getting the "sudo: command not found" error? This is one of the most common problems new Linux users face after a fresh installation. Here's how you can solve this issue and start using the sudo command again.

For this tutorial, I'll be demonstrating everything on Debian 12. However, you'll find the necessary commands to fix the "sudo: command not found" error on other Linux distros as well.