You'd think Adaptive Sync is enabled by default within Ubuntu when using the included AMDGPU driver but it's not. You'll notice screen tearing and other artifacts in-game where the monitor and GPU are out of sync. Thankfully, it's easy to enable it, so long as your monitor supports the feature. All you need to do is edit the 10-amdgpu.conf file (it may be named slightly differently on your system) within /usr/share/X11/xorg.conf.d/. Add the following (one line for each): Option "HotplugDriver" "amdgpu", Option "TearFree" "true", Option "VariableRefresh" "true", and Option "DRI" "3" (required for Xorg 1.18 or newer). Reboot and you'll have Adaptive Sync enabled. Fire up your game again or VRRTest and it should be butter-smooth.