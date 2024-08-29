today's howtos
How to install Bitwarden server on Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04 LTS via Docker
If you don’t want to rely on some other service to save your passwords, secret codes, and financial information, install your Password Manager client and server using Bitwarden. It is an open-source project.
Vitux ☛ How to Change the Time Zone (timezone) on Ubuntu 24.04
To change the time zone on Ubuntu Linux, you can follow these steps: Using timedatectl on the Command Line Open the Terminal: You can open the terminal by pressing Ctrl + Alt + T.
Vitux ☛ How to use FTP to Up- and Download files on GNU/Linux Command-Line
FTP, or File Transfer Protocol, is a long-standing network protocol for transferring files between a client and a server over a network such as the Internet. In Linux, FTP can be efficiently used via the command line to upload, download, and manage files on remote servers.
Medevel ☛ How to Perform mysqldump for Your Database: A Comprehensive Guide
In today's digital landscape, data is one of the most valuable assets for any organization or individual. Ensuring that your data is backed up regularly and securely is critical to maintaining data integrity and availability.
Hacker Noon ☛ Postgresql and Port 5432 issues on Ubuntu 24.04
After reading extensively about the best databases for Rails development, I finally settled on PostgreSQL (mainly because my instructor on YouTube used it). I decided to switch from SQLite to PostgreSQL, and I was very pleased with the results. Following tutorials on how to build with PostgreSQL using the Ruby on Rails framework was smooth, and integrating the PostgreSQL database (DB) was seamless—until I decided to revamp my PC and reinstall Ubuntu Linux.
XDA ☛ Ubuntu tip of the day: Enable Adaptive Sync using the AMDGPU driver
You'd think Adaptive Sync is enabled by default within Ubuntu when using the included AMDGPU driver but it's not. You'll notice screen tearing and other artifacts in-game where the monitor and GPU are out of sync. Thankfully, it's easy to enable it, so long as your monitor supports the feature. All you need to do is edit the 10-amdgpu.conf file (it may be named slightly differently on your system) within /usr/share/X11/xorg.conf.d/. Add the following (one line for each): Option "HotplugDriver" "amdgpu", Option "TearFree" "true", Option "VariableRefresh" "true", and Option "DRI" "3" (required for Xorg 1.18 or newer). Reboot and you'll have Adaptive Sync enabled. Fire up your game again or VRRTest and it should be butter-smooth.