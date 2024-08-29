Jesse Taube Gets Linux Up and Running on the Raspberry Pi RP2350's Hazard3 RISC-V Cores
Developer Jesse Taube has become the first to successfully boot a minimal Linux distribution on the Raspberry Pi Pico 2's RP2350 microcontroller — taking advantage of the chip's new open source Hazard3 RISC-V cores to run software more commonly associated with application-class processors than microcontrollers.
"Someone is already running RISC-V NOMMU Linux on [the] RP2350," writes Raspberry Pi principal hardware engineer Luke Wren, who brought the project to our attention and the designer of the Hazard3 cores in the company's new RP2350 microcontroller, on Twitter. "[I] knew I was going to get sniped on that one."
An update
Also here:
-
RISC-V NOMMU Linux now runs on the Raspberry Pi RP2350
Jesse Taube (Mr-Bossman on GitHub) has posted the code for RISC-V NOMMU Linux running on the RISC-V cores of an RP2350. The code was designed to work on a SparkFun Pro Micro – RP2350.